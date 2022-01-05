KC and Clarendon College complete Champions Cup semi-finalists

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Clarendon College completed the semi-final of the ISSA Champions Cup Knock-Out after close wins over Mannings School and Charlie Smith High respectively in their quarter-final games today.

KC edged Mannings School 1-0 at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex while Clarendon College were 2-1 winners over Charlie Smith at the stadium east field.

They joined Jamaica College and Dinthill Technical who had won their games earlier in the last four set to be played on Saturday in Kingston.

At STETHS, Ronardo Burgher scored early in the game for Kingston College who are seeking their third hold on the title.

Unfancied Charlie Smith might have reasons to feel aggrieved after they pushed Clarendon College all the way but lost to a last minute penalty conversion from Jaheim Rose.

Charlie Smith had taken the lead in the 35th minute when Anthony Gibbs converted from the penalty spot but Timar Dunn levelled for Clarendon College two minutes later.

Earlier in the day, Philando Wing scored Jamaica College's winning goal, beating the Garvey Maceo goal-keeper in the 11th minute and despite being dominated for most of the second half, held on for the win.

This was the first loss for Garvey Maceo for the entire season.

At STETHS, Leon Brown gave STATHS the lead in the 12th minute, the first goal being conceded by Dinthill Technical all season.

Dinthill responded almost immediately when Thomas equalised in the 16th minute and then scored two more while Ricardo Matthews and Shamier Hutchinson got one each as well.

