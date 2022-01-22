KC beat JC 5-4 in sudden death penalties to lift Manning Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Kingston College won their 16th Manning Cup title after they dethroned Jamaica College 5-4 in sudden death penalities in the final played at stadium east field on Saturday.

Both teams played out an exciting 1-1 draw in regulation time and were locked at 4-4 after the first five kicks before Kingston College's goalkeeper David Martin saved Jaheim Fraser's kick to give his team the title for the first time since 2018.

It was the second time this season that Jamaica College had lost on penalty kicks after they were beaten in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup by Dinthill Technical.

Christopher Pearson gave Kingston College the lead after 29 minutes when he swept home a cross from Jaheim Johnson on the right wing but just before half time, Duncan McKenzie brought Jamaica College level when his sweetly struck free kick beat Martin.

The teams scored their first two spot kicks before Pearson's kick was saved but Kingston College got back on level terms when Giovanni Mittoo skied his shot over the cross bar.

In sudden death, Demario McCarthy scored for Kingston College but Fraser missed.

-Paul A Reid