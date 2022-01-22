KC beat JC 5-4 in sudden death penalties to lift Manning Cup

KC beat JC 5-4 in sudden death penalties to lift Manning CupSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Kingston College won their 16th Manning Cup title after they dethroned Jamaica College 5-4 in sudden death penalities in the final played at stadium east field on Saturday.
Both teams played out an exciting 1-1 draw in regulation time and were locked at 4-4 after the first five kicks before Kingston College's goalkeeper David Martin saved Jaheim Fraser's kick to give his team the title for the first time since 2018.
It was the second time this season that Jamaica College had lost on penalty kicks after they were beaten in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup by Dinthill Technical.
Christopher Pearson gave Kingston College the lead after 29 minutes when he swept home a cross from Jaheim Johnson on the right wing but just before half time, Duncan McKenzie brought Jamaica College level when his sweetly struck free kick beat Martin.
The teams scored their first two spot kicks before Pearson's kick was saved but Kingston College got back on level terms when Giovanni Mittoo skied his shot over the cross bar.
In sudden death, Demario McCarthy scored for Kingston College but Fraser missed.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy