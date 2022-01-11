KC come from behind to beat STATHS 4-2, into Manning Cup final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College (KC) produced an inspired second half display to come from behind and beat St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 4-2 in the semi-final of the ISSA Manning Cup football competition at the stadium east field and advance to the final.

Kingston College trailed 2-1 at half time but scored three times in a 15 minute span in the second half to set up a meeting against defending champions Jamaica College on January 22.

In the first game of the double header, Jamaica College had beaten Charlie Smith High 3-0 to book their spot.

Kingston College had to come from behind twice before they took the lead and never looked back.

Omar Reid gave STATHS the lead after just six minutes but Jaheem Johnson levelled in the 11th minute before Reid set up Omar Laing in the 21st minute to restore STATHS' lead.

Ronardo Burgher brought KC level for a second time when he scored in the 59th minute, and Luis Watson gave them the lead in the 68th minute before Christopher Pearson padded the lead with a brilliant free kick in the 75th minute.

Paul A Reid