KC lift Olivier Shield

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Manning Cup champions Kingston College (KC) ended a 36-year drought when they defeated daCosta Cup winners Garvey Maceo High 2-0 in the ISSA Olivier Shield game held at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth today, Saturday, January 29.

It was the first time Kingston College were winning the all island title since 1986 and the win saw the famed 'Purples' win their second title of the season, the only school to win more than one title this year as the season came to a close.

The game, which promised much fireworks failed to live up to expectations as both schools found it hard to get back up to the levels they displayed in last week's Manning and daCosta Cup finals.

Kingston College made Garvey Maceo High pay for their many misses earlier when Luis Watson glanced home a header from a corner in the 43rd minute to give the Manning Cup holders the lead at half time.

Jemone Barclay doubled the lead in the 54th minute when he fired home a rebound after the Garvey Maceo goalkeeper parried a low hard shot from Christopher Pearson.

Paul A Reid