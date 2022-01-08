KC out of Champions Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Holders Kingston College have been knocked out of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/ Digicel Champions Cup competition after they were beaten 2-0 by Clarendon College in the semi-finals at the Stadium East field today.

Both goals came in the final four minutes of regulation as daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College outlasted Kingston College to get a measure of revenge after losing in the final in 2019.

Both teams had wasted a number of scoring chances in the first half and the game appeared headed for penalties before the Kingston College team capitulated and allowed two goals in quick succession.

Kaheim Dixon gave Clarendon College the lead in the 86th minute as he took full advantage of a series of errors by the Kingston College players, taking the ball from a defender then raced through the KC defence before he toe poke the ball between the kegs of goalkeeper David Martin.

Christopher Hull put the game out of reach of Kingston College in the 89th minute when he finished off a swift move that shredded the defence and beat the goalkeeper from close range.

-Paul A Reid