KC overcome stubborn Mona High 2-0 to begin Manning Cup chase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College (KC) began their quest to regain the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup title they last won in 2018 with a hard-fought 2-0 against a stubborn Mona High at the Stadium East Field on Saturday.

Late goals from Jaheem Johnson and Ronsay Watson gave the 'Fames Purples' the win after a testing battle against a hard running Mona High team.

Both teams got off to a slow start with the first real chance falling to Rojay Nelson of KC who was well-positioned to score, but failed to make any connection with a cross from six yards out.

Mona were prepared to attack down the wings and were able to get in behind the KC defence on a few occasions without making their opponents pay.

Robinho Gordon got the best chance of the half for Mona when he broke down the left flank and flashed a shot just wide of the far post on the stroke of half time.

It was more of the same in the second half as both teams battled for supremacy as they chased the game's opening goal.

Mona came close when Keneldo Brown curled a left-footed free kick from the right side, inches over the crossbar.

KC had a glorious opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick, but Khalifah Richards blasted the ball high over the crossbar, as the game remained scoreless.

The introduction of Johnson lifted a flat KC attack and it was no surprise when the substitute fired his team in front.

The diminutive striker ran onto a long ball that was thumped upfield by his goalkeeper David Martin and struck a sweetly timed volley out of the middle of his instep without allowing the ball to bounce, surprising the Mona custodian Akeem Bernard who failed to get a finger to the ball as it looped over his head and into the back of the net in the 83rd minute.

Two minutes later, Watson bundled home the second for KC from almost on the goal line, to knock the wind out of the Mona High sails and give Ludlow Bernard a perfect start to his chase for a second Manning Cup title.

Dwayne Richards