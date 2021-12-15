KC prepared for KT, says Bernard

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Despite another win and another clean sheet, Kingston College (KC) has work to do says their head coach Ludlow Bernard after their 3-0 win over Charlie Smith High to begin the quarter-final round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition.

Bernard said that his team exhibited some nervousness at the start of the game last Saturday. He says this was because they were starting a new phase of the competition.

“All I am concerned about is the jitters and the nerves they started with. I figure that we can get over that and I imagine that they would, because this is the first game of a new round, if you don't perform here you are actually out of the competition.”

He believes that the win over Charlie Smith has set up the quarter-final round nicely for KC and set the tone for the rest of this phase.

“It's always good to get the first three points in this round of the competition because it sets the tone. We were playing against a team that didn't have a point as yet, so we had to put down the marker.”

Not one to give high marks, Bernard said that the performance of the players at the weekend did merit some amount of praise.

“I am pretty satisfied. It is not often that I give this team some ratings even in winning, but I figured that from the Wolmer's game we have been getting better.”

David Martin was clearly the hero of the day for Bernard, but he would rather that his players not give the custodian that much work to do.

“Five clean sheets in six games, but if you look at this game, we could have conceded early if it wasn't for the alertness of our goalkeeper and that is an aspect that we really need to attend to.

“We can't afford to give away silly opportunities to the opponent. Our goalkeeper really had to turn up trumps in the first two or three minutes. From the warm-up going onto the pitch, we need to maintain focus.”

KC will face Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) today. KTHS lost their first quarter-final game to Excelsior High and will be desperate for a win, but Bernard has promised to be ready.