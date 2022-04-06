KC star Jaydon Hibbert signs with University of Tennessee

Kingston College star jumper Jaydon Hibbert has accepted a scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee in the United States, the tertiary institution's track and field team announced Wednesday.

“Got another jumper from Kingston,” the university's track team, nicknamed the Vols, said in a post to Instagram. “Please welcome to Rocky Top, Jaydon Hibbert.”

Hibbert, who is currently representing Kingston College at the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in Kingston, will join fellow Jamaican jumpers Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod in the Vols' track programme.

Both Pinnock and McLeod are also former Kingston College student-athletes.

Last month, Pinnock equalled a personal best (7.92m) to edge McLeod and win the men's long jump in the NCAA Division One Indoor championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.

Hibbert produced a personal best 16.05m to win silver for Jamaica in the triple jump at the World Athletics Championships in Kenya last year.