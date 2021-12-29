KC to face Manning's in opening Champions Cup game

KC to face Manning's in opening Champions Cup gameWednesday, December 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions Kingston College (KC) will start their quest for a third Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Champions Cup title after they were drawn to face daCosta Cup team Manning's School in the first round when the competition gets underway on January 5, 2022.
The draw for the quarter-finals of the all-island competition was made today as the ISSA competition gets set to resume after the Christmas break.
The four quarter-final winners in the daCosta Cup and the top two teams from each of the Manning Cup quarter-finals have qualified for the competition that was last won by KC in 2019.
Former champions Jamaica College will meet Garvey Maceo in the other first round game. Clarendon College takes on Charlie Smith High School while Dinthill Technical and St Andrew High are in the fourth pairing.
The winners will advance to the second round set for Saturday, January 8 and the final will be played on January 15, the organisers said.
The first round games will be played at the Stadium East and St Elizabeth Technical Sports complex, while the semi-finals and final are set to be played at the Stadium East or Stadium.
Meanwhile, no spectators will be allowed at the games when the competition resumes, it was also heard.
ISSA had planned to allow more fans to watch the games after each school was allowed 25 fully-vaccinated spectators for the second round but announced today, as well, that they would not be allowed to exceed that number.
Paul Reid
