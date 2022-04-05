Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert leads Boys' Class 1 long jump qualifying

Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert leads Boys' Class 1 long jump qualifyingTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert led the qualifiers in the Boys' Class 1 long jump, needing just one jump – a wind aided 7.66m (3.3m/s) – to advance to Wednesday's final at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships which got underway at the National Stadium on Tuesday morning.
Just seven of the 12 qualifiers achieved the 7.00m automatic mark on a windy first session at the National Stadium.
Hibbert, a silver medallist at the World Athletics Under 20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya last year, will be seeking two gold medals as he is also a favourite in the triple jump.
Jamaica College's Uroy Ryan (7.41m; 2.6m/s); Petersfield High's COCAA Western Champs winner Royan Walters (7.15m; 0.1m/s); Mickeal Walters of St Mary High (7.07m; 1.4m/s); Lenford Pinnock of St Catherine High (7.04m; 2.0m/s) and Javar Thomas of Calabar High (7.01m; 3.2m/s) all needed just one jump to advance.
They will be joined by Kingston College's Anthony Willis (7.02m; 3.7m/s); Johnathon Brooks of Jamaica College (6.89m; 2.9m/s); Lansford Cunningham of Cornwall College (6.87m; 1.1m/s); Jordae Wilson of Cornwall College (6.77m; 3.3m/s); Aldane Angus of Calabar High; (6.77m; 2.4m/s) and Demario Prince of St Jago High (6.77m; 2.7m/s).
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy