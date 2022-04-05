Champs 2022: KC's Hibbert leads Boys' Class 1 long jump qualifying

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert led the qualifiers in the Boys' Class 1 long jump, needing just one jump – a wind aided 7.66m (3.3m/s) – to advance to Wednesday's final at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships which got underway at the National Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Just seven of the 12 qualifiers achieved the 7.00m automatic mark on a windy first session at the National Stadium.

Hibbert, a silver medallist at the World Athletics Under 20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya last year, will be seeking two gold medals as he is also a favourite in the triple jump.

Jamaica College's Uroy Ryan (7.41m; 2.6m/s); Petersfield High's COCAA Western Champs winner Royan Walters (7.15m; 0.1m/s); Mickeal Walters of St Mary High (7.07m; 1.4m/s); Lenford Pinnock of St Catherine High (7.04m; 2.0m/s) and Javar Thomas of Calabar High (7.01m; 3.2m/s) all needed just one jump to advance.

They will be joined by Kingston College's Anthony Willis (7.02m; 3.7m/s); Johnathon Brooks of Jamaica College (6.89m; 2.9m/s); Lansford Cunningham of Cornwall College (6.87m; 1.1m/s); Jordae Wilson of Cornwall College (6.77m; 3.3m/s); Aldane Angus of Calabar High; (6.77m; 2.4m/s) and Demario Prince of St Jago High (6.77m; 2.7m/s).

Paul A Reid