KFC Jamaica hit by chicken shortage

KFC Jamaica lovers may find it challenging to get their hands on some of their favourite meal items as the franchise on Friday announced that it was facing shortages in chicken products.

In a tweet, KFC Jamaica said the shortage in chicken products was as a result of its sole supplier Jamaica Broilers being hit by “significant supply challenges”, adding that “This may result in availability challenges for some of your favourite meal items at select restaurants across the island."

However, Jamaica Broilers has sought to assure that there is no shortage of chicken, explaining that it is currently undertaking a system upgrade which has resulted in "some customers temporarily receiving reduced quantities" of products.

"Rest assured that there is no shortage of products or of poultry in general," Jamaica Broilers said in a statement on social media.

Unsurprisingly, KFC's announcement of the shortage of its popular chicken products generated a buzz online with scores of customers taking to social media to express disappointment at the news, some of them injecting a bit of humour.

“Afi go stawt sell boil egg, and egg sandwich?” one person posted on social media.

Another person tweeted: ““Issa riot later when poochie cyah get her big deal.”

Broiler companies in Jamaica currently produce approximately 60 per cent of total poultry, with the remaining being supplied by backyard farmers. However, their operations have been severely impacted by the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

KFC has 40 locations islandwide.