KFC faces pressure to join other restaurants in halting business in Russia

With all other fast-food chains halting business in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, KFC is now under pressure to do the same.

Since the February 24 invasion, which has since seen the death of almost 500 civilians, unprecedented sanctions and international condemnation have been piling up against Russia, including the withdrawal of services of several fast-food restaurants in the country.

On Tuesday, Starbucks and McDonalds announced they were closing all locations in Russia. Starbucks operates 130 locations in the country, while McDonald's operates 850 locations. Both companies said they would continue to pay their staff.

That same day soft drink giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced they were also suspending business in the country.

This leaves KFC, which has one of the largest footprints in Russia — with more than 1000 locations — as the final major US fast-food chain still operating in Russia.

KFC is owned by Yum! Brands, a Louisville, Kentucky-headquartered operation. It also operates 50 Pizza Hut locations across Russia.

However, the company has so far ignored calls for it to suspend operations in the country.

Expressing shock at the events unfolding in Ukraine, the company said it will suspend all investment and development of new restaurants in the country. It added that it will also donate profits in Russia to humanitarian efforts.

