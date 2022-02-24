KSAMC appealing Supreme Court 29 Dillsbury Avenue decision

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams told the Building and Town Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday that on the advice of its attorneys, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be appealing the Supreme Court decision to overturn the permit granted for the building of a complex at 29 Dillsbury Avenue in Kingston.

"We will abide by court decisions, but, in regard to this matter, we will appeal as we believe we have strong grounds," Williams told the Building Committee meeting.

Last Friday, February 18, 2022, Justice Sonia Bertram Linton overturned the building approval granted by the KSAMC and the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) to Plexus Limited to build the complex of five townhouses and a four-storey apartment block of six apartment units.

The development was completed.

In August 2019, four residents of Dillsbury Avenue applied to the Supreme Court for a judicial review to examine if the process used in granting the approvals was fair and legal.

Justice Bertram Linton determined that the failure of the KSAMC to consider the claimants' objections or to convene a hearing was in breach of the regulations and was unfair.

The court also concluded that the KSAMC decision did not give due consideration to the Town and Country Planning Act and that the Corporation breached the Town and Country Planning (Kingston) Development Order.

"We thought that the objections did not apply and our attorneys believe that they should not have applied," Williams told the Committee meeting.

"We believe that our technical staff properly handled the matter and were in the right. The judge is wrong.

“We strongly believe that we should appeal the court's decision and have it ventilated all the way, as this decision can have huge consequences," Williams said.