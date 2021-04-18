KSAMC preparing proposal for city lotto to fund road, infrastructure works

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The preparation of a Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) proposal for a city lotto to fund road improvement and other infrastructural projects is to be fast tracked for presentation to Cabinet.

This is according to Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams who was speaking at the council meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Tuesday, April 14.

At the meeting, Williams announced the appointment of a subcommittee of Finance of the Roads and Traffic Committee.

He said that the first task of the committee was to speedily discuss and prepare a city lotto proposal document for presentation to Cabinet through the Ministry of Local Government.

If approved, the funds from the lottery would be used primarily to fund roads gully and drain improvement in the municipality.

Williams said that Councillor Lee Clarke (Whitehall Division), a former mayor, will chair the subcommittee of 10 councillors.

As deputy mayor in 2008, Clarke proposed a city lotto and the corporation, under the leadership of the then mayor, Desmond McKenzie, applied for a city lotto licence in November 2008.

In 2010, the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission, on the advice of

the Attorney General, turned down the application on the grounds that the parish council did not have the right to operate a city lotto.

JLP councillors on the subcommittee are Rohan Hall, Duane Smith.

Donovan Samuels and Tosha Schwapp. People's National Party (PNP)

councillors on the committee are Eugene Kelly, Norman Perry, Dennis

Gordon and Audrey Smith-Facey