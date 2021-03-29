KSAMC says homeless people were fed during weekend lockdown

KSAMC says homeless people were fed during weekend lockdownMonday, March 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) says it is distraught that a news story aired in prime time yesterday, suggested that homeless people in the Corporate Area were not fed during the weekend lockdown.
The KSAMC noted that it operates a soup kitchen and serves two daily meals (breakfast and dinner) amounting to approximately 1,200 meals per day. It said the weekend was no different, as meals were prepared and served by staff members and volunteers from several church organisations to hundreds of homeless people.
“The KSAMC has, under this administration placed priority to the care for vulnerable groups. We have ensured daily meals, additional shelters and programmes to assist in their care and nutrition. We are most disappointed by the news report and the misinformation it has released into the public,” said Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams.
He added that KSAMC staff along with volunteers included the Bethel Baptist Church in Half Way Tree, went out on the lockdown weekend to prepare meals and served over 500 homeless people across the municipality.
Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, the KSAMC said it spearheaded the establishment of a new shelter for the homeless which involves feeding and lodging facilities and also serves as means of ensuring the safety and security of one of the most vulnerable set of people within the municipality.
It noted that designated feeding areas are still fully functional today and provide a suitable environment with well-trained professionals and caregivers who are ready to provide optimal care for the homeless.
Williams expressed that the poor relief staff and several volunteers were quite disappointed to hear the suggestions that homeless people were not fed.
The KSAMC said at least one person from the newscast was identified as being someone who was fed over the weekend.
