KSAMC visits building sites in enforcement drive

KSAMC visits building sites in enforcement driveSunday, March 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Officials from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) are visiting building sites in the Corporate Area today to ensure compliance with the law.
This is according to Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, who informed on social media that several notices were served following complaints that developers are undertaking construction on Sundays in breach of the law.
The mayor said the site visits will continue going forward.
“We will also be conducting random inspections to ensure compliance with Development orders and prevent encroachment and other breaches,” Williams tweeted.
He said the KSAMC's engineering department is leading the effort with support from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
Under the law, there should be no construction work on Sundays and public holidays.
“We made stops at developments along Paddington Terrace. Today, No construction was observed. However, we did identify dust nuisance and the Engineering Dept. is ensuring that it is being dealt with,” the mayor said on Twitter.
