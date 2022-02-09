KSAMC shelter managers lauded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal St Andrew Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday gave special recognition to six people who have been managing disaster relief shelters in the Corporate Area for decades.

People's National Party councillor Neville Wright (Trench Town Division) extended gratitude to the shelter managers for their "contribution to the safety and well being of citizens as they faced natural disasters".

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor Beverly Prince (Cassia Park Division) said that it was difficult to find people who were willing to serve as shelter managers and urged people to offer their service for the good of the community.

For his part, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams said that the municipality appreciated their willingness to serve in time of need.

Recognised at the function were:

Winston Gordon, who served the Gordon Town area for 33 years as shelter manager.

Derrick Cowards, who continues to serve and has managed the National Arena shelter for 32 years.

Alberta Jackson, has been managing the shelter for Cane River and the Upper Bull Bay environs for 26 years

Cynthia Bravo, who has managed the Golden Spring Community Centre shelter for 23 years for residents of Mount Airy and Mount Friendship.

Carolyn Evans, who has had oversight for the disaster shelter for the Duhaney Park and New Haven communities for 21 years; and

Iris Jack, who has managed the Mavis Bank community shelter for 18 years.

- Claudene Edwards