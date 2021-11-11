KSAMC to highlight AIDS stigma on World AIDS Day, December 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica— In recognition of the discrimination and stigma people afflicted with AIDS in Jamaica experience, the council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), on Tuesday, approved a resolution calling for the Council to declare World AIDS Day, December 1, of every year, a commemorative day for the City of Kingston.

The resolution, moved by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Susan Senior (Norbrook Division), pointed out that Kingston accounts for the largest proportion of HIV cases and higher transmission risks locally.

Jamaica is one of 30 countries that account for 89 per cent of the global HIV and AIDS epidemic, the resolution stated.

The resolution said that World Aids Day would be commemorated by the City of Kingston,in partnership with the public and private sector and affected communities.

Recalling the Jamaican Motto "Out of Many One People", Senior said that to be truly "one people" ways must be found to end the stigma and discrimination suffered by people living with HIV.

"It not only affects the morale of persons living with HIV, but also discourages many others from knowing their status, seeking treatment and living positively," the Councillor said.

People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Venetia Phillips, (Papine Division), who seconded the resolution, said that despite the fact that there were not as many deaths from AIDS as there are from the COVID 19 virus, "as long as people are having unprotected sex we are all at risk."

Claudene Edwards