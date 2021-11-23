KSAMC to tender for cashless system for street parking fees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be using a cashless system to collect fees for street parking and will be inviting tenders in December to determine which system will be used, CEO Robert Hill told the recent Finance Committee meeting.

"No cash will be exchanged. Motorists will either prepay or use credit cards. Absolutely no cash will be exchanged," Hill said.

He said that the KSAMC would be advertising for players to make presentations on the various cashless solutions.

The companies would begin to make presentations in January 2022, he said.

In March 2018, the KSAMC announced that it wanted to reinstitute parking charges on 32 streets in New Kingston, Cross Roads, and downtown Kingston.

The corporation said that vehicles would be allowed to park downtown on Darling Street, East Queen Street, Sutton Street, West Street, West Queen Street, Beeston Street, Barry Street, Hanover Street, Tower Street, Port Royal Street, Princess Street, Orange Street, Duke Street, Church Street, King Street, Harbour Street, East Street and Law Street.

In Cross Roads paid parking would be allowed on Lismore Avenue, Arehad Road, Paisley Avenue, Melmac Avenue, Eureka Road, Eureka Crescent and Caledonia Road.

The parking meter system that the corporation used to collect parking fees up to the 1980s was abandoned as a result of vandalism.