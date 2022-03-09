KSAMC votes not to approve resolution on hedge taxes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After a spirited debate, by 21 votes for and 12 against, a resolution calling for the government to remove the fuel hedge tax that "does not provide the public with any practical benefit" failed to get approval at Tuesday's council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The resolution moved by People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Andrew Swaby, Minority leader at the meeting of the council in the morning, of the same day of the start of the budget debate in the afternoon, argued that "it is immoral and unconscionable that the government is collecting approximately $7 billion per annum from the hedge tax and does not provide the public with any practical benefit".

The resolution stated that current retail gas prices of upwards of $200 per litre was causing significant hardships for the driving and commuting public

Swaby compared the hedge tax to car or house insurance that is paid because "you don't know what will happen".

The government had abandoned the insurance so should not be collecting the tax, he argued.

PNP Councillor Eugene Kelly, (Whitfield Town Division) who seconded the resolution, said that 45 per cent of the price of gasoline at the pumps was the result of a government tax. He pointed out that the gas price had doubled over the last seven years.

That the government was not using the hedge tax for the intended purpose was "immoral", he said.

PNP Councillor Dennis Gordon (Maxfield Park Division) said that factors such as appreciation of the Jamaican dollar, the war in Europe, inflation and the hedge tax had resulted in the depreciation of salaries by 42 per cent. He said that partisan politics should not be allowed to "sentence citizens to a life of poverty”.

PNP Councillor Venetia Phillips (Papine Division) who voted against the resolution, said that she could not support the abandonment of the source of any government income. She urged the PNP councillors to "rethink the resolution".

"Benefits should work to alleviate the needs of people, I can't support the disposing of any revenue driver," Phillips stated.

Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Jermaine Hyatt, (Denham Town division), who disagreed that the hedge tax should be removed said that decisions by the government were not made in isolation.

"If you put five economists in a room you will get five different proposals...the prime minister and minister of finance are credible, and as a council, we should await the presented budget, '' he said.

Claudene Edwards