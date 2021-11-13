KTHS head coach confident ahead of Manning Cup bow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Technical High School will kick-start their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup campaign today at noon against former champions Charlie Smith High at Jamaica College.

Their head coach Shaun Charlton has welcomed the restart of schoolboy football after a one year absence due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

“Well, I am very much delighted, because here we are giving the boys hope and a chance for Jamaicans here and by extension abroad to see the quality that is in our schoolboy football.”

Despite not making much of an impression in the competition in recent years, Charlton is confident ahead of their first game of the season.

“For Kingston Technical we always have a nursery, so we had to pull from our Pepsi (Under-14) and Colts (Under-16) teams to come up to the level of Manning Cup and so far we have seen some good prospects coming through.”

Having had the luxury of playing a few practice matches, Charlton is pleased with the way the team has rounded into shape.

“I can give a fair assessment of the team, based on the fact that we have been in some practice games and we have gotten some good results. We only lost one game, draw two, win two. So far so good and I am expecting good things from them this year.”

The primary objective of the 2021-2022 season for Charlton however, is getting out of the first round, which will be challenging for all the teams with the return leg fixtures being cancelled this year, thus placing greater emphasis on getting good results from match one.

“For this season our first objective, which is our short term objective, is qualifying for second round, then go further in the competition,” he explained.

When pressed about any special players to look out for, Charlton was coy in his response, suggesting that it will be a team effort from Kingston Technical this season.

“At KT we try to be a utility team. Players that can play in various functions, various systems and various areas of the field. We have some special talent, but we will see them when the league starts,” he argued.

Charlton and his boys are likely to have their hands full when they start their campaign today.