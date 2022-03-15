Kabaka Pyramid, Serani deliver message of hope with 'Gonna Be Alright'

Serani and Kabaka Pyramid have joined musical talents for a new song titled 'Gonna Be Alright', aimed at spreading a message of hope, unity and love.

The song is a part of the Spot On Riddim compilation album from Spot On Records and Element Music Group and was produced by Anthony Taylor and Giovanni Powell.

Both artistes are no strangers to the industry, each having an extensive catalogue under their belts with Kabaka being particularly known for his conscious music. The award-winning reggae artiste has a unique sound, blending hip hop, reggae and dancehall which has earned him recognition locally and internationally.

Serani, who got his start in the industry as a producer, is popularly known for his chart-topping single 'No Games', and others such as 'Skip to Ma Lu' and 'Stinkin Rich'.

“I say equal rights and justice for all, I say love everyone, one love for all,” sings Serani in the opening lines which sets the tone for the positive song before continuing, “fight for your rights my people and show love”.

The uplifting song comes at a time when there is much turmoil in the world. With lyrics that speak to fighting for rights and seeking change, it highlights powerful activists throughout history such as Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr, Marcus Garvey and Nelson Mandela who all fought for social change.

In his verse, Kabaka starts by singing, “tell them say man ago alright please even though everyday man a RIP, likkle motivation that is all I need,” highlighting the possibility of hope despite the tragedies that surround us.

Complementing the positive message, the uplifting beat helps to reinforce the positive feeling they want to evoke from the listener.

The song also empowers through lines like “we can do anything we want to” and “stand tall we nah fall,” further encouraging and motivating the listeners to take action to bring about positive changes in society.

“We'll be alright, tell them we'll be alright” sings Kabaka in closing on a hopeful note.