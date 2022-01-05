Kareem 'BwoyATingz' beats DRMA charges

Kareem 'BwoyATingz' Weathers, a former party promoter known for his podcast and YouTube channel, walked out of court a free man today after charges of breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act were dismissed against him and four co-defendants.

The breaches stemmed from an event that was held at a property off Molynes Road in August 2020.

The other accused are Dejane Samuels, Inga Davis, Ainsley Amos and Sabrina Amos.

All five appeared before the Corporate Area Resident Magistrates' court this morning.

Attorney-at-law Duke Foote, who is employed to the TWP law firm and appeared on behalf of legal luminary Chris Townsend, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Crown was forced to offer no evidence and dismiss the case.

"The investigating and corroborating officers were absent, they were not there, I indicated that all five were to be pleaded and if the officers were not there, then the Crown would be forced to offer no evidence and dismiss the case. On that basis, the case was dismissed against all five defendants," Foote said.

Kareem 'BwoyATingz' was recently named as one of Jamaica Observer's Top Ten Social Media Influencers of 2021.