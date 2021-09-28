Karen Cross expelled from PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Controversial activist, Karen Cross, has been expelled from the People's National Party (PNP) with immediate effect.

The decision was taken on Monday night at a meeting of the PNP's Executive Committee, according to a statement from the party.

"The Executive Committee of the People's National Party, having received and considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee, and in accordance with Section 260 of the Party's Constitution, expelled Karen Cross from the party with immediate effect," the statement said.

“This action was taken at its meeting held on September 27, 2021," it added.

Cross had been brought before the party's disciplinary committee earlier this year after she made several accusations against the PNP leadership hierarchy, including its president, Mark Golding, and Dayton Campbell, the party's general secretary.

Last Thursday, Cross was among a small group of protesters who converged on the party's Old Hope Road, St Andrew headquarters where they demanded new leadership of the 83-year-old political organisation.

Cross is no stranger to controversy in the Opposition party and has lambasted the leadership of Golding through several social media posts.

Cross and social media blogger, Natalee Stack, were both fined $750,000 in the Supreme Court in July after they were found guilty of contempt of court in the matter involving Campbell.

A month later, Cross paid her fine, avoiding the alternative sentence of six months in jail if she failed to pay the sum.

With the recent poll findings showing Golding and the PNP losing ground to the JLP, Cross had been leading the charge for change in the party on social media.