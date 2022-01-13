Kari Douglas to return to court March 4 in assault case

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew, Kari Douglas, will return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 4 to answer to assault and obstruction charges.

Douglas, who is being tried by Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole Montague, appeared in court Thursday morning, when the case was adjourned and her bail extended.

Judge Cole Montague rescheduled the matter after being told that Douglas' attorney, Peter Champagnie was attending another important court matter and witnesses were not present.

Douglas allegedly hit an officer and obstructed other members of a police team who went to Swallowfield, which is in her division, on February 26 last year to break up a gathering that was in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Douglas reportedly used her vehicle to block the officers from apprehending an offender and also struck the officer during the incident. She later turned up at the Stadium Police Station, where she was arrested and charged for the offences, and later granted bail.

-Job Nelson