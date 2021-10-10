'Keep going', Dalton Harris implores people with problems on World Mental Health Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As people across the globe celebrate Mental Health Day, Jamaican singer, Dalton Harris, is imploring individuals who opted not to commit suicide to "keep going".

The X Factor UK 2018 champion and Digicel Rising Stars 2010 winner had related last October that he had contemplated ending his life, but had a change-of-heart after speaking with God.

In a social media post on Sunday, under the caption, 'Happy Mental Health Awareness Day', Harris revealed that this month was "weirdly important" to him.

He said that "last year this time", he was dealing with a range of issues, including, "suicide, depression, my sexuality, feeling weak, obsolete, and loneliness".

Additionally, he said he was also dealing with the "relationship with my mom and relationship with myself".

"I felt the world had caved in on me then. And looking where I am now, I still have good and bad days and I am also still growing and learning," wrote Harris.

"But I am far from the place now as I write this. But how easily could I not even be here to acknowledge the progress and even time passed," he stated.

Since his battle with various challenges, the entertainer said he has "experienced love and a freedom I never thought possible, and I have also experienced deep pain as well but I deal with it differently."

He added: "Everything I have just said is familiar to many people the world over regardless of personal identity.

"For all those people that are still here and still waking up and having to CHOOSE to live, because it can be hard, I say KEEP GOING. AND I AM HAPPY YOU ARE STILL HERE," he concluded the post.

October 10, 2021 is recognised as World Mental Health Day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, "the overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health."