Ken Boothe headlines STJMC's Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Ken Boothe will headline St James Municipal Corporation's (STJMC) Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and concert on Monday at the Harmony Beach Park in the city.

In making the disclosure, Chairman of the STJMC's Corporations Civic and Community Affairs Committee, Councillor Dwight Crawford stated that as stipulated under the Disaster Risk Management Act, only 50 specially invited patrons will be allowed in the area in which the ceremony and concert will be staged.

He said every effort will be made to ensure that there is full compliance from everyone, including those who will be inside the park at the time of the event.

Crawford said “the Municipal Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Concert is being staged face to face this year in a new venue, the Harmony Beach Park. This is the result of a partnership between the St James Municipal Corporation and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC). The UDC, which owns and operates this new beach facility, has graciously accepted a proposal for the park to be the new home of the tree, he said.

“The event on Monday December 13 starts at 5 pm and the tree will be switched on within 45 minutes of the start, then we will have a family-oriented concert, featuring a number of gospel acts, culminating with the highly anticipated performance of the legendary Ken Boothe. The event will be staged with the strictest enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and we have measures in place.”

Among the other performers at the concert are the Family Church on the Rock Choir, The Lilliput Praise Team, The New Testament Church of God Men's Chorale, The Faith Temple Assemblies of God Choir, H.I.S., Sudania B, Adoracion, Joanna Walker and Tammi-T with Ron Muschette as the MC.

Crawford said there will be greetings from Montego Bay's Mayor, Councillor Leeroy Williams, Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin as well as from representatives of sponsoring companies the Tourism Enhancement Fund, New Fortress Energy, Digicel and the Jamaica Public Service Company,'

“We have received major support from corporate Jamaica this year to include the Urban Development Corporation, Harmony Beach Park, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, New Fortress Energy, Digicel, the Ministry of National Security, Sandals Resorts International, Sea Garden Resorts, Kris N Charles, Fontana Pharmacy, Cover Me Up Tents and Events and Oneness Health Centre. We are very pleased with the support received and, even under the cloud of COVID-19, the St. James Municipal Corporation plans to make the 2021 Municipal Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Concert, the best ever," he said.

Added attractions will include entertainment from entertainment coordinators from Sandals Resorts International, face painting and the ever popular Johkonoo.

Meanwhile, Acting General Manager of the UDC, Lisa Golding said the UDC is delighted to offer Harmony Beach Park as the home for the St James Municipal Christmas Tree.

“At the UDC, we understand the importance of green spaces for community development, entertainment and overall wellness. Harmony Beach Park was developed with events, such as this, in mind. The Corporation is pleased to offer a safe space for this important, legacy activity,” Golding said.

MoBay's mayor Williams is very upbeat about the ceremony.

“I am very happy that despite COVID-19 taking a toll on everyone, directly or indirectly, the St. James Municipal Corporation and its partners are still able to stage this calendar event…an event which citizens have travelled far and wide to attend over the years. Despite the adjustments that have been made, will ensure that the focus remains on the Christ in Christmas,” he said.

Mayor Williams added that “despite the physical tree being relocated from Sam Sharpe Square, the town centre will not be ignored as a major spruce up programme is set to take place there. This project includes repairing the guard rails, repainting the curb walls and decorating Sam Sharpe Square in a fashion that will bring a feeling of happiness to everyone”.