Carifta: Kennedy, McAnuff win 400m Under-20 titles

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Edwin Allen High's Delano Kennedy ran a personal best and Hydel High's Oneika McAnuff ran a season's best time as they won the boys' and girls Under- 20 400m titles on Saturday afternoon, the second day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tajh-Marques White of Kingston College and Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell who led after the first round of the Under-17 events on Friday, obliged as they won their events to confirm their places on the Jamaican team for the championships to be held in April.

Kennedy ran a well-paced race to win in 46.07 seconds, beating his previous best of 47.63seconds that he ran in the preliminary rounds on Friday.

Manchester High's Shemar Palmer was seconds in 47.29seconds, also a big lifetime best with Kingston College's Shaemar Uter third in 47.47 seconds, after leading the prelims with 46.99 seconds.

McAnuff clocked 53.15 seconds, to move up into third place on the World Under-20 rankings to land the girls' Under-20 title, ahead of Vere Technical's 54.09 seconds and Bustamante High's 54.25 seconds.

Whyte ran 48.36 seconds, just 100th of a second off his personal best to win the boys Under-17 event in a one-two finish for Kingston College as his teammate Marchino Rose was second in 48.52 seconds and Edwin Allen High's Antonio Powell third in 49.29 seconds.

Campbell held off St Jago High's Quana Walker to win the girls' Under-17 event in 55.18 seconds as Walker clocked 55.98 seconds and Vere Technical's Shevaughn Tomas was third in 56.99 seconds.

-Paul A Reid