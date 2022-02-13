Kensington Oval to operate at increased capacity for upcoming Apex Series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – More cricket fans will get the opportunity to attend the second match of the Apex Test Series between West Indies and England at Kensington next month, with officials increasing the allowed capacity at the stadium to 80 per cent, still with only fully vaccinated spectators.

Minister of Health Ian Gooding-Edghill made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday, saying that public health officials had indicated that outdoor open air events would not pose a significant threat to public health once COVID-19 protocols were followed.

The change was one of several that will take effect on Monday, including the removal of the existing midnight to 5:00 am curfew.

Kensington Oval operated at 50 per cent capacity for the five-match Betway T20I international series which West Indies won 3-2.

England return to the West Indies in March for the three-match Apex Test Series as the teams play for the newly minted Richards-Botham Trophy, named in honour of legends Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham.

The series opens at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, March 8-12, followed by the second contest at Kensington Oval in Barbados March 16-20. The final match is scheduled for March 24-28 at the National Stadium in Grenada.

All three Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship, with West Indies and England vying for points to challenge for qualification for the World Test Championship final in 2023.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) had deemed the January 22-30 Betway series – the first series to be played in Barbados since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 – a success, saying it was pleased with the safe return of fans in large numbers.

An average of 4,300 fans attended each match, with capacity restricted to a maximum of just under 5,500 fans with distancing between groups, although there was controversy over fans not wearing face masks in keeping with the required COVID-19 protocols. Just over 22,500 people in total attended the five matches.

People attending the games were fully vaccinated, with their vaccination status checked and verified by Ministry of Health and Wellbeing officials at the point of entry, as will be the case for the Apex series.