Kern Spencer calls on NWC to remedy St Elizabeth water woes

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Chairman of the People's National Party's (PNP) region five (Manchester and St Elizabeth) Kern Spencer is calling on the National Water Commission (NWC) to swiftly restore water supply to sections of St Elizabeth.



He told OBSERVER ONLINE on Sunday that he is also making a plea to the relevant authorities to truck water to areas in St Elizabeth that have been without the commodity for several days.



“If NWC is having problems why aren't we trucking water to the affected area in St Elizabeth that's been without water for days? I'm receiving calls minutely from the residents all over. Come on man. Things are already so rough in the country with these price increases. Let us at least give the people a little water so they can drink and live in dignity until the situation is fixed,” said Spencer.



The NWC on Sunday advised customers via Twitter that the disruption is due to an electric issue that is currently impacting operations at the Darlintober Well in St Elizabeth.



The Black River Hospital is among the facilities affected by the disruption. Other areas include Crawford, Hill Top, Brompton and Parrotee Beach.



NWC said it regrets any inconvenience caused by the disruption and that a maintenance team is working to resolve the matter in the shortest possible time.