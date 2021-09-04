Khadija Shaw scores in English league debut

Jamaican striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw scored on her English FA Women's Super League (WSL) debut as title contenders Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Vicky Losada fired City ahead in the 26th minute before Janine Beckie doubled the lead in the 36th minute, with Shaw adding another two minutes later.

City captain Steph Houghton completed the rout in the 67th minute with a brilliant free-kick from the edge of the area.

Manchester City Women will be back in action on Sunday, September 12 when they host Tottenham Women at the City Football Academy.

The prolific Shaw started a three-year contract with City in July, following the conclusion of her previous deal with Division 1 Feminine side Bordeaux.