Khago admits domestic dispute with wife on Instagram

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Controversial reggae artiste Khago took to Instagram over the weekend to admit that he had to resort to hitting his wife and manager Francine Gayle because she was on the verge of defeating him during a domestic dispute.

“Oonu tink me a back dung from how me stay? Bredda mi jus a be myself. All food mi fight fah…,” he said.

Reports emerged last week that the Blood a Boil singer had been arrested and charged on Sunday, September 19, after Gayle filed a report of physical abuse against him. He was later freed of the charges when he appeared in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday.

Court records outlined that Gayle had attempted to intervene in Khago's disciplinary treatment of their son when the incident escalated and the singer used a dumbbell to hit her in the forehead.

He rebuked vloggers and commentators who had posted salacious comments about the incident.

“Come a gwaan like Khago just come and si him wife a sleep and tie har up and beat har… every man and dem woman fight. And 99 per cent a di time a dem wicked gyal yah a di problem… Mi an mi woman fight. And if she come back, wi will fight again. Di next time, shi don't fight mi when mi sick," he said, revealing that he had been recovering from COVID-19 at the time of the incident.

Khago also said confidently that he knew his wife, who is believed to be overseas since the incident, will return to him.

“Francine caan lock up dis yah nice husband yah. Shi jus trying gi mi a scare tactics because shi neva know seh dah level a badniss deh inna mi,” he said.