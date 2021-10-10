Khalia Hall crowned Miss Jamaica World

Khalia Hall crowned Miss Jamaica WorldSunday, October 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Khalia Hall, a 25-year-old mechanical engineering graduate from St Ann, has been crowned Miss Jamaica World.
Hall beat 14 other finalists to take the crown on Saturday at the pageant's grand coronation at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston.
Dominique Shorter and Melessa Vassell were first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.
Hall, who has a masters in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, will now go on to represent Jamaica in the Miss World grand coronation at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on December 16.
She will compete for the crown, now held by fellow Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh, against beauty queens from some 122 other nations.
