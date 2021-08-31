'Killy Killy' among two wanted men collared by police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police say two wanted men were captured by the Specialized Operations Branch in separate operations in Kingston last Friday, August 27.

According to a release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, one of the men, 25-year-old Javaughn Francis, otherwise called 'Killy Killy', of Sharpe Drive, Kingston, has since been charged for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Francis was arrested during an operation that was carried out at his home about 5:00 am.

The police said that during the operation, a search was conducted and one Taurus 9mm pistol with two magazines containing eleven 9mm rounds were found.

Francis was arrested and during processing, it was revealed that he was wanted for the murder of 36-year-old Conroy Mckoy of Havana Drive, Kingston that was committed on Wednesday, January 6.

He was subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted a raid at Bogle Pathway in Kingston, where two men were taken into custody. One of the men, Trevor Dean, otherwise called 'Romaine', of Whitehall in Kingston, is wanted by the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) on several counts of murder.

The other man was processed and released.