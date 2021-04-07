'Killy Killy' charged with farmer's murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-four-year-old Fabian Morris, otherwise called 'Killy Killy', of Arcadia in St James was yesterday charged with murder following the February 5 shooting of a man during an argument at a bar in Niagra Square, St James.

The deceased is 35-year-old Marvin Holness, a farmer of the community.

Morris and the now deceased were reportedly among patrons at a bar when an argument developed between them. The police said Morris brandished a firearm and fired several shots hitting Holness to the upper body.

An investigation was launched and an operation carried out on Monday, March 29 when Morris was held and taken into custody, the police said.

His court date is being finalised.