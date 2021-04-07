'Killy Killy' charged with farmer's murder

'Killy Killy' charged with farmer's murderWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-four-year-old Fabian Morris, otherwise called 'Killy Killy', of Arcadia in St James was yesterday charged with murder following the February 5 shooting of a man during an argument at a bar in Niagra Square, St James.
The deceased is 35-year-old Marvin Holness, a farmer of the community.
Morris and the now deceased were reportedly among patrons at a bar when an argument developed between them. The police said Morris brandished a firearm and fired several shots hitting Holness to the upper body.
An investigation was launched and an operation carried out on Monday, March 29 when Morris was held and taken into custody, the police said.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy