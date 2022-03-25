King X debuts at number two on US iTunes Reggae chart

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste King X is off to a good start with his debut EP titled Ya Girl Favourite X.

The eight-song set, which was released on Friday via Dweetnow Entertainment, debuted in the number two spot on the USA iTunes Reggae chart.

King X is upbeat about the accomplishment.

“It's an indescribable feeling, a feeling of joy, a feeling of pure happiness,” he hared.

Ya Girl Favourite X features production from Dweetnow Entertainment, Conqueren Muzik Production and TekMadeIt.

Songs include Thankful, Wonder, Manager, Questions, Calling, Shadow and Lifestyle (featuring Sikani).

“I wanted the listeners to get to know me some more, so I only included one collaboration on the album,” said King X.

King X, who is originally from Whitfield Town in Kingston, is based in Hartford, Connecticut. He was recently on the island ramping up promotions for his radio hit Wonder while making time to shoot music videos for some of the songs that are featured on the EP.

The dancehall artiste, whose real name is Shawn Buchanan, ended up doing music as a mere joke.

“To be honest, all my friends were doing music so I figured why not give it a try. I ended up having fun while I was trying to mock them and it turned out that I wasn't too bad musically. Growing up, I used to always clash with my friends singing industry songs,” he shared.

King X made his recording debut in 2007 with the song Road Kill.

This Saturday, King X will join Agent Sasco, Sevana, Blvk H3ro and Christopher Ellis for the virtual staging of the annual Earth Hour Acoustic Concert. The concert will be streamed live via www.jamaicansmusic.com and Earth Hour International https://www.facebook.com/earthhour. It will also air on Tuff Gong radio as well as Sirius XM radio.