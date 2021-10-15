King's House goes blue for frontline workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— King's House says each night at sunset, beginning on October 17, the main building and other areas of the property will be bathed in blue lights in honour of the nation's frontline workers and their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

The tribute is scheduled to continue until October 24.

Light Jamaica Blue is a UN initiative on the cusp of its 76th Anniversary in pursuit of national dialogue and recognition of the efforts of these key workers.

According to a statement from King's House, the theme for UN76, “Partnerships for Peace, Planet and Prosperity” seeks to reaffirm the fact that the global challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through partnerships.

The UN Country Team in Jamaica will facilitate the Partnership Week Forum which will provide opportunities for consultative discussions around issues impacting frontline workers.

Abrahim Simmonds, National Coordinator of the Governor-General's Programme for Excellence (GGPE) is expected present a call to action, resulting from the recently held National Youth Consultative Conference (YCC); highlighting youth perspectives on a roadmap to recovery from COVID-19.

The statement noted that as the Light Jamaica Blue initiative overlaps with the National Heroes' Day Celebrations and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the partnership will recognise frontline workers as the heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the fight against breast cancer.