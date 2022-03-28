Kingston Central Police renew appeal for help in identifying body

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central Police are continuing their appeal for the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot dead by unknown assailants on Vincent Street in Allman Town, Kingston, on Sunday, February 27.



According to the police, the deceased is of brown complexion, slim built, about 5-feet-8-inches long, and has unkempt hair. Reports are that about 11:20 am, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On arrival of the lawmen, the deceased was seen lying on his back, in a gully in the community.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.



Anyone who can assist with the identification is being asked to the contact the Kingston Central Police at 876-922-5076, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.