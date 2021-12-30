Kingston Western police list four wanted men

Kingston Western police list four wanted menThursday, December 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have listed four men as wanted as gang violence continues to escalate in the Kingston Western Division.
The police said the wanted men are:
· Kearon Angus, otherwise called 'Kadulla'
· Damanie Taylor, otherwise called 'Hitchi Pang'
· Mario Mowatt, otherwise called 'Mario'
· Mark Harley, otherwise called 'Duddu' or 'Duddu Bap'
All four men are asked to turn themselves in at the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00 pm Friday, December 31.
The police said that the men have come to the fore as detectives work to investigate several incidents of gang violence. Several communities, including Allman Town, Craig Town, Jones Town and Admiral Town have been affected.
Anyone who can assist detectives to locate these men is encouraged to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441 or Crime Stop at 311.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy