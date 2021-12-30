Kingston Western police list four wanted men

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have listed four men as wanted as gang violence continues to escalate in the Kingston Western Division.

The police said the wanted men are:

· Kearon Angus, otherwise called 'Kadulla'

· Damanie Taylor, otherwise called 'Hitchi Pang'

· Mario Mowatt, otherwise called 'Mario'

· Mark Harley, otherwise called 'Duddu' or 'Duddu Bap'

All four men are asked to turn themselves in at the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00 pm Friday, December 31.

The police said that the men have come to the fore as detectives work to investigate several incidents of gang violence. Several communities, including Allman Town, Craig Town, Jones Town and Admiral Town have been affected.

Anyone who can assist detectives to locate these men is encouraged to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441 or Crime Stop at 311.