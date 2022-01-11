Kingston Central police interview, release persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several men who turned themselves in after being named as persons of interest by the Kingston Central police have been released without charge.



Last week Wednesday the police listed 10 men who they believed could assist with their investigations into various incidents in the division.



Head of the division, Superintendent Beresford Williams, told OBSERVER ONLINE that more than half of these men turned up. “They were interviewed and subsequently released,” Superintendent Williams said.



Ongoing gang war in the division has led to the killing of several people, including children. The bloody feud, on Sunday, forced Prime Minister Andrew Holness to declare a zone of special operations (ZOSO) in the division.



The boundaries of the ZOSO, which is expected to last for 60 days, are as follows:



• North – beginning at the intersection of East Street and East Queen Street. The boundary extends in an easterly direction along East Queen Street and the intersection of North-South Camp Road.



• East– the boundary then extends southerly along North-South Camp Road at the intersection with Harbour Street.



• South – continuing from the intersection with Harbour Street the boundary extends westerly along Harbour Street to the intersection of East Queen Street.



• West – the boundary then extends in a northerly direction along East Street and terminates at the intersection with East Queen Street.