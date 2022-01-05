Kingston Central police list two reputed gang leaders among 10 persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central police have listed 10 persons of interest who they believe can assist with their investigations into various incidents in the division.

Listed are:

Nicholas Seymour, otherwise called 'Buju', of Tremaine Road, Kingston 6, the reputed leader of the Fleet Street Gang;

Jermaine Brown, otherwise called 'Big Head', of a Kingston address;

Rickton Harding, otherwise called 'Ricky', of Gold Street, Kingston, the reputed leader of the POW Gang;

Shaquille Irving, otherwise called 'Thicka' of Maiden Lane, Kingston;

Matthew Williams, of Water Lane, Kingston;

Marious Davis Snr, otherwise called 'Bredda Dogg';

Ray-J Gray, otherwise called 'Gucci' of Charles Street and Foster Lane in Kingston;

Jerome Noble, otherwise called 'Little Willy' of Fleet Street, Kingston;

Andre Robinson, otherwise called 'Kemmy' of Fleet Street, Kingston; and

Richard Williams, otherwise called 'Black Boy' Water Lane, Kingston.

The men are being asked to make contact with detectives at the Central Police Station.

Individuals who believe they may be able to assist detectives to locate or make contact with these men are also being asked to call the Central police at 876-922-5076, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.