Kingston High buoyed by Calabar upset

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kingston High created one of the biggest upsets in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup so far this season when they clipped Calabar High 1-0 at the Stadium East Field on Tuesday.

The goal came from the boot of captain Keshawn Wisdom who put his foot through the ball in making a clearance from almost half-line, that somehow ended up in the back of the net.

The goal came in the first minute of added time after the full ninety minutes had been played, securing a famous win for Kingston High against a Calabar team that had dominated the game from the very first whistle and created enough chances to win quite handsomely.

However, in the end, it was the underdogs who were left celebrating at the final whistle.

For head coach Keith Johnson, it was a special moment for him and his team, as well as sweet revenge.

“This win is very special. We reminded ourselves of the Colts (Under-16) semifinals against Calabar two years ago (when) we got beaten 2-1,” he said.

It was a case of a game plan working to perfection for Johnson and his boys who had lost their three previous games this season.

“Today we came out here ensuring that we weren’t giving up anything. The game plan was to sit back and if we got a chance, we would nick it and it worked to perfection.”

Having been clobbered 5-0 by Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) in their last game, Johnson said that getting to halftime with a clean sheet against Calabar gave him hope. He also praised his defenders for their role in the victory.

“When I saw that we didn’t concede in the first half, I knew we were in the fight and the defence line stood up. We have to give thanks for them, how they put up their hands and came and fought.”

Johnson believes that his players are finally grasping what is required of them at this level and is still hopeful of a positive outcome for the rest of the campaign.

“The players have bought into what I am teaching them. We will have to see where nine points can take us because that is what I am aiming for.”

The coach also believes that playing the later match had an impact on the result as his boys suffered under the midday sun against KTHS.

Today they will face Bridgeport High, who also secured a first win of the campaign on Tuesday, at the Spanish Town Prison Oval starting at 3:00 pm.