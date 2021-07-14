Kingston Properties up 25% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kingston Properties Limited led Wednesday's gains from trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The real estate investment company's stock increased by 25 per cent to close at $10.25.

Another double-digit winner was Eppley Limited 8.25 per cent preference shares which advanced 12.60 per cent to close at $6.97.

Access Financial Services climbed 8.5 per cent to close at $22.71.

Stocks declining were led by KLE Group Limited which fell 15.38 per cent to close at $1.10. Paramount Trading Limited fell 15.33 per cent to close at $1.16, while MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited dropped 11.19 per cent to close at $119.49.

Market activity in Wednesday's trading session resulted in the trading of 86 stocks of which 26 advanced, 43 declined and 17 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 22,487,189 units valued at $79,008,153.69.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 254,770 units valued at $28,741.49.

The volumes leader was Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 12,635,478 units, amounting to 56.19 per cent of the market volume.

Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares followed with 2,813,300 units, amounting to 12.51 per cent of the market volume, while TransJamaican Highway Limited saw 1,109,546 units changing hands, amounting to 4.93 per cent of the market volume.