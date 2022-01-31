Kingston & St Andrew Family Court resumes normal operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston & St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street resumed normal operations Monday after facilitating only emergency matters for the past week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Court Administration Division said the public can now access the full range of services offered by the court including counselling.

Individuals whose matters were affected by the closure are encouraged to call the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court at 876-613-3801, 876-613-3803 or 876-469-2762 to ascertain the new dates for their matters. They may also access information on the new dates for their matters on the Parish Court website at https://parishcourt.gov.jm/.

The court is also reminding the public that strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at the court which may result in delays.