Kingston & St Andrew Family Court resumes normal operations

Kingston & St Andrew Family Court resumes normal operationsMonday, January 31, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston & St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street resumed normal operations Monday after facilitating only emergency matters for the past week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
READ: Kingston and St Andrew Family Court closed due to COVID-19
The Court Administration Division said the public can now access the full range of services offered by the court including counselling.
Individuals whose matters were affected by the closure are encouraged to call the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court at 876-613-3801, 876-613-3803 or 876-469-2762 to ascertain the new dates for their matters. They may also access information on the new dates for their matters on the Parish Court website at https://parishcourt.gov.jm/.
The court is also reminding the public that strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at the court which may result in delays.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy