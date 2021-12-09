Kingston West Police interview and release eight persons of interest

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Eight men named as persons of interest by the Kingston Western Police Division last week turned themselves in and were interviewed and released.



The police said the men were named as a result of multiple ongoing investigations being conducted in the Division.



Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, said the men were called in because of an upsurge of violence in the Mexico, Angola, and Zimbabwe areas of Arnett Gardens, St Andrew.



“These men are influencers in these areas and we just spoke to them about what is at the centre of the violence and how the police can help in resolving any issues,” Phipps told OBSERVER ONLINE.



The men, who were urged to turn themselves in at the Denham Town Police Station, were listed as:

Mark 'Duddu Bap' Harley from Southborough, St Catherine and Craig Town, Kingston 5



Rusheed 'Guess' Lyons of Clarence Road, Kingston 12



Roger Allen, from Clarence Road, Craig Town, Kingston 5



Shadane 'Philippine' McKenzie from Sunlight Street, Kingston 13



Carlington 'Dumplin' Lawrence, also from Sunlight Street



Colin 'Adums' Rose from Arnett Gardens, Kingson 13



Stewart 'Bing' Burton, also of Arnett Gardens and a man known as 'Heckle', of Mexico, Arnett Gardens.

David Dunkley