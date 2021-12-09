Kingston West Police interview and release eight persons of interest

Kingston West Police interview and release eight persons of interestThursday, December 09, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Eight men named as persons of interest by the Kingston Western Police Division last week turned themselves in and were interviewed and released.
The police said the men were named as a result of multiple ongoing investigations being conducted in the Division.
Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, said the men were called in because of an upsurge of violence in the Mexico, Angola, and Zimbabwe areas of Arnett Gardens, St Andrew.
“These men are influencers in these areas and we just spoke to them about what is at the centre of the violence and how the police can help in resolving any issues,” Phipps told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The men, who were urged to turn themselves in at the Denham Town Police Station, were listed as:
Mark 'Duddu Bap' Harley from Southborough, St Catherine and Craig Town, Kingston 5
Rusheed 'Guess' Lyons of Clarence Road, Kingston 12
Roger Allen, from Clarence Road, Craig Town, Kingston 5
Shadane 'Philippine' McKenzie from Sunlight Street, Kingston 13
Carlington 'Dumplin' Lawrence, also from Sunlight Street
Colin 'Adums' Rose from Arnett Gardens, Kingson 13
Stewart 'Bing' Burton, also of Arnett Gardens and a man known as 'Heckle', of Mexico, Arnett Gardens.
David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy