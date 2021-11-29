Kingston West Police list eight persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston West police have listed several men as persons of interest in multiple ongoing investigations in the Division.

The men are being urged to turn themselves in at the Denham Town Police by 6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30.

The men listed are:

Mark Harley, otherwise called 'Duddu Bap', of South Borough, St Catherine and Craig Town, Kingston 5

Rusheed Lyons, otherwise called 'Guess', of Clarence Road, Kingston 12

Roger Allen, of Clarence Road, Craig Town, Kingston 5

Shadane McKenzie, otherwise called 'Philippine', of Sunlight Street, Kingston 13

Carlington Lawrence, otherwise called 'Dumplin', of Sunlight Street, Kingston 13

Colin Rose, otherwise called 'Adums', of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 13

Stewart Burton, otherwise called 'Bing', of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 13

A man known as 'Heckle', of Mexico, Arnett Gardens, Kingston 13

The Denham Town Police asked anyone who can help locating any of the individuals listed, to contact them at 876-922-6441, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.