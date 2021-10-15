Kingston West list wanted men

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police in the Kingston Western Division have listed three men as wanted in connection with several serious crimes committed in the division.

They are:

· A man known only as 'Antsman',

· A man known only as 'Dollar Boss'

· A man known only own as 'Fire Boss'.

The police are urging the men to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Police station immediately.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876- 948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.