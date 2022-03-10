Kingston West wanted man captured in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Tarique Gayle, otherwise called 'Pops', who was wanted for shooting with intent by the Kingston Western Police was captured in St Elizabeth on Thursday, March 10.

Gayle was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Wanted Wednesday Campaign on June 23, 2021.

Reports are that about 4:00 am, Gayle was captured during a mission-driven operation in the Nain area.