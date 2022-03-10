Kingston West wanted man captured in St Elizabeth

Kingston West wanted man captured in St ElizabethThursday, March 10, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Tarique Gayle, otherwise called 'Pops', who was wanted for shooting with intent by the Kingston Western Police was captured in St Elizabeth on Thursday, March 10.
Gayle was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Wanted Wednesday Campaign on June 23, 2021.
Reports are that about 4:00 am, Gayle was captured during a mission-driven operation in the Nain area.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy