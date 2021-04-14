Kingston Western Police Division lists 12 wanted men

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Denham Town Police have listed twelve people as wanted following ongoing investigations in the Division. The wanted individuals are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by midday today, April 14.

Listed are:

1. Shane Williams otherwise called, 'Teddy'

2. Rushawn Samuels otherwise called, 'Son Son'

3. Dwayne Grant otherwise called, 'Billy'

4. Chevan Pyne

5. A man known only as 'Elijah',

6. 'Sadam',

7. 'Whittingham',

8. 'Lolo',

9. 'Coala',

10. 'Blue Blue',

11. 'Bad to the Bone' and

12. 'Gaza Man'

The men listed or anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are being asked to contact the Denham Town Police Station at 876-285-1964 or 876-922-6441. Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for accused people.