Kingston Western Police name 14 persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston Western Police have listed 14 men as persons of interest who they believe can assist them with their probe into several incidents of murders and shootings that have been committed in the division recently.

They are:

Leighton Coke, otherwise called 'Livity'

Phillip Brown, otherwise called 'Phil'

Lawrence Stewart, otherwise called 'Richie Stone'

Dwayne Grant, otherwise called 'Billy'

Rushaun Samuels, otherwise called 'Son Son'

Devon Sullivan, otherwise called 'Coffee'

Marlon Hall, otherwise called 'Tupac'

Romaine Carter, otherwise called 'Stew Peas'

Ackeem Bailey, otherwise called 'Lollipop'

A man known only as 'Rory'

A man known only as 'Ready Up'

A man known only as 'Straight Up'

A man known only as 'Calla Calla'

A man known only as 'Littleman'

The men are being asked to make contact with the Denham Town Police by 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 28.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police to locate these people is encouraged to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443. People with information may also call Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 number.